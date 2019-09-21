Yanquis vencen a los Azulejos de Toronto 7-2

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York (EE.UU.).- El guardabosques Giancarlo Stanton conectó este sábado un jonrón y los Yanquis de Nueva York vencieron por 7-2 a los Azulejos de Toronto.

Los Yanquis, con el título de la División Este de la Liga Americana en su poder, mejoraron su marca a 101-54.

Stanton sacó la pelota del campo en el sexto episodio sin compañeros en el camino.

La victoria se la apuntó el abridor James Paxton (15-6) en seis episodios y sumó su décima victoria consecutiva

Los Azulejos perdieron con el abridor T.J. Zeuch (1-1) en cuatro episodios.

