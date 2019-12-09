“Wonder Woman 1984”, la secuela de “Wonder Woman”, presenta su primer tráiler

“Mi vida no ha sido como probablemente creas”, dice Wonder Woman en el comienzo de este clip de adelanto en el que aparece reencontrándose con Steve, el personaje que en la primera película interpretaba Chris Pine.

El tráiler desvelado este domingo también sirvió para presentar a dos de las nuevas incorporaciones para esta película: el chileno Pedro Pascal y la estadounidense Kristen Wiig.

Una vez más con la directora Patty Jenkins al mando de las operaciones, la acción de “Wonder Woman 1984” viaja hasta los años 80.

De ahí que el tráiler use la canción “Blue Monday” del grupo británico New Order como banda sonora.

La cinta original “Wonder Woman” convirtió a Gal Gadot en una estrella mundial, recibió buenas críticas por parte de la prensa, y triunfó en todo el mundo con una recaudación total de 821,8 millones de dólares.

El estreno de “Wonder Woman 1984” está previsto para el próximo 5 de junio.

DC Films, que forma parte del estudio Warner Bros. y que adapta a la gran pantalla estas historias de DC Comics, ha encadenado una buena racha después de varios años de tropiezos o éxitos a medias.

Así, 2019 ha sido un año de optimismo para la compañía de la mano de “Joker”, un absoluto fenómeno protagonizado por Joaquin Phoenix y que lleva recaudados 1.055 millones de dólares con los que batió el récord de la película para adultos más taquillera de la historia (sin tener en cuenta la inflación).

También este año presentó la irreverente “Shazam!”, que se anotó 364 millones de dólares con buenas críticas; mientras que despidió 2018 con el triunfo de “Aquaman”, que con Jason Momoa como estrella ingresó 1.148 millones.

Antes de que llegue a la gran pantalla “Wonder Woman 1984”, DC Films estrenará el 7 de febrero “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”, película en la que Margot Robbie repite como Harley Quinn tras “Suicide Squad” (2016) y que ha contado con la dirección de Cathy Yan.