Warner Bros informa usará inteligencia artificial para evaluar sus futuros proyectos



Cinelytic es el nombre de este sistema de inteligencia artificial que empleará Warner Bros. y que ya había sido adoptado por otros estudios como STX.

“Puede calcular en segundos lo que tomaba días valorar a un humano en lo que se refiere a la evaluación del pack de una película o el valor de una estrella”, aseguró el fundador de Cinelytic, Tobias Queisser.

Según sus responsables, Cinelytic es una herramienta muy útil para tener una imagen exacta del poder y fama de un actor en un territorio determinado o para prever cuánto dinero puede ganar una película tanto en los cines como en otros canales de distribución.

Aunque ciertas variables escapan al funcionamiento de este sistema, como prever cuál puede ser la gran sorpresa del cine en un determinado año, Cinelytic está diseñado para ayudar en la toma de decisiones a los altos ejecutivos y para darles la mejor información antes de que den luz verde a según qué proyectos.

“Ahora mismo, la inteligencia artificial no puede tomar decisiones creativas. En lo que es buena es en procesar números, en descomponer enormes sets de datos y en mostrar modelos que no serían visibles para los seres humanos. Pero para la toma de decisiones creativa, todavía necesitas experiencia e instinto”, afirmó Queisser.

En 2019, Warner Bros. disfrutó de algunos éxitos enormes de público como “Joker”, que con 1.067 millones de dólares recaudados en todo el mundo se convirtió en la película para adultos más taquillera de la historia.

También convencieron otras apuestas del estudio como “It Chapter Two”, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” o “Shazam!”, pero por el camino Warner Bros. acumuló algunas decepciones, ya fuera porque se quedaron lejos de las expectativas o porque directamente se estrellaron en los cines, como “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “The Kitchen”, “Shaft” o “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”. Efe News