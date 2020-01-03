Wall Street retrocede ante el recrudecimiento de la tensión con Irán

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Wall Street cerró su segunda sesión del año con pérdidas, un cambio de rumbo en los mercados que se explica por el recrudecimiento de la tensión con Irán, tras el ataque estadounidense en Bagdad en el que murió un importante general iraní.

Al término de la sesión en la Bolsa de Nueva York, el Dow Jones cedió un 0,81 % o 233,92 puntos, hasta 28.634,88, mientras que el selectivo S&P 500 descendió un 0,71 % o 23 enteros, situándose en 3.234,85 puntos.

El índice del mercado compuesto Nasdaq, que aglutina a importantes tecnológicas, se dejó un 0,79 % o 71,42 puntos, hasta los 9.020,77.

Casi todos los sectores cerraron en terreno negativo, encabezados por el de los materiales básicos (-1,62 %), el financiero (-1,10 %), el tecnológico (-1,06 %) y el de los bienes no esenciales (-0,85 %).

El parqué neoyorquino había inaugurado el año este jueves con un triple récord en sus indicadores, siguiendo la tendencia positiva de los últimos días, pero esta mañana los inversores reaccionaron a la nueva escalada de tensión geopolítica con Irán apostando por las ventas.

El Pentágono anunció el jueves por la noche la muerte en un ataque con drones del poderoso comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní, Qasem Soleimaní.

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, afirmó esta tarde que ordenó matarlo para “parar una guerra” y aunque sus palabras parecían querer aliviar la tensión, avisó de que está preparado para contestar e cualquier respuesta militar de la República Islámica.

La muerte de Soleimaní ha despertado temor entre los aliados de EE.UU. a una nueva guerra en Oriente Medio y provocado la subida de los precios del petróleo, así como caídas en los mercados de todo el mundo.

El precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) cerró con una fuerte subida del 3,1 % y se situó en 63,05 dólares el barril, y las dos mayores petroleras del país, Exxon Mobil y Chevron, perdieron un 0,80 % y un 0,35 % de su valor, respectivamente.

Esa subida de los precios ha impactado en empresas dependientes del combustible, como las aerolíneas American Airlines (-4,97 %), United Airlines (-2,05 %) y Delta (-1,66 %).

En cambio se beneficiaron otras petroleras más pequeñas, como Concho Resources (3,74 %), Marathon Oil (0,51 %) y Apache (1,30 %).

Entre los 30 valores del Dow Jones, retrocedieron especialmente Dow (-2,47 %), Cisco (-1,63 %), Caterpillar (-1,39 %), JPMorgan Chase (-1,32 %), Microsoft (-1,25 %) e Intel (-1,22 %).

Solo ascendió United Technologies, un 0,14 %, y Walgreens quedó plana.

En otros mercados, al cierre de Wall Street, el oro subía hasta 1.552,20 dólares la onza, el rendimiento del bono del Tesoro a 10 años cedía al 1,792 % y el dólar ganaba terreno frente al euro, con un cambio de 1,116.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar