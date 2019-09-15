Viento y calor reavivan los incendios en Paraguay que amenazan a agricultores

Por EFE domingo 15 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Asunción.- Las fuertes rachas de viento y el aumento de la temperatura provocaron este domingo que se reaviven los frentes de incendio en el parque natural del Cerro Chovoreca, al norte de Paraguay, lo que ha generado una situación de alarma entre los sectores de agricultores y ganaderos del Chaco.

Las imágenes por satélite han detectado en las últimas 24 horas un incremento de los puntos de calor hasta alcanzar los 625 focos, de los cuales 163 corresponden al departamento de Alto Paraguay, donde se encuentran los bosques de Chovoreca, según informaron fuentes del Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza (WWF, por sus siglas en inglés) que monitorea la zona.

La Secretaría de Emergencia Nacional (SEN) coordina la extinción del incendio con personal terrestre y con descargas de agua de cinco avionetas, cuatro de origen brasileño y una chilena, que tratan de controlar el frente.

Además, los incendios también han alcanzado dos fincas agrícolas, las estancias Uruguay y Campo Grande, lo que ha provocado la alerta entre los productores de la zona que han solicitado una audiencia con el presidente de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, para abordar la situación.

Las previsiones meteorológicas no son favorables para el control del fuego, ya que en las próximas 24 horas se esperan vientos de entre 20 y 40 kilómetros por hora en el Chaco y temperaturas máximas de hasta 40 grados centígrados, según los cálculos de WWF.

No será hasta la tarde del lunes cuando ingresará en la zona un frente frío y aumentarán las probabilidades de precipitaciones leves de lluvia que pueden ayudar al control de las llamas.

El repunte del fuego se ha producido dos días después de que los Gobiernos de Paraguay y Bolivia acordaran la apertura de un cortafuegos en la frontera para evitar que las llamas se propaguen de un país al otro en la zona del Cerro Chovoreca.

Desde mediados de agosto, en Paraguay han ardido cerca de 100.000 hectáreas de vegetación de las cuales 70.000 corresponden a la zona de Chovoreca, en el departamento de Alto Paraguay, que ha sido declarado en emergencia ambiental por el Congreso.

