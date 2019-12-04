(VIDEO) Una quinta parte de la población dominicana padece algún trastorno mental

Por EFE miércoles 4 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.-  El Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP) de la República Dominicana indicó este miércoles que una quinta parte de la población del país padece algún tipo de trastorno mental y que la depresión afecta a unas 470.000 personas.

La información fue dada a conocer por el ministro de Salud, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, en el lanzamiento de la campaña “El poder de la Atención Primaria para los servicios de Salud Mental en la República Dominicana”, desarrollada frente a los altos índices de este tipo de trastornos a nivel nacional.

“Para que toda la sociedad cambie el modelo de relación humana que encierra, que discrimina, que aísla, que aleja, que deshumaniza, tenemos que lanzar esta campaña”, expresó el ministro en una rueda de prensa a las afueras del MSP.

De acuerdo con las estadísticas de la entidad, las proyecciones indican que no menos del 20 % de la población dominicana padece algún trastorno mental, y que la depresión afecta a unas 470.000 personas, sin importar rango de edad, sexo, religión o condición socio-económica.

“La depresión está en todos lados, miremos alrededor y vamos a ver mucha gente con cambios de estado de ánimo permanentes”, dijo Sánchez Cárdenas, que apuntó que los casos se incrementan con la proximidad de las fiestas navideñas.

En 2018, en la República Dominicana unas 648 personas se suicidaron. Además, hubo 2.348 ingresos hospitalarios por algún trastorno psiquiátrico y se registraron cerca de 200.000 servicios ambulatorios tipo consulta.

“Esta campaña (…) busca hacer conciencia social, mover los corazones de los dominicanos en la dirección de ofrecer protección para que 600 o 700 dominicanos más no caigan en el suicidio”, expresó el ministro.

La iniciativa también busca reducir el alto número de internamientos por año como consecuencia de la depresión pero, sobre todo, socorrer a los que son mayoría y ni siquiera llegan a ser ingresados, apuntó el funcionario.

El también doctor en medicina opinó que se debe cambiar la mentalidad en materia de salud e integrar el componente de salud mental en el concepto de bienestar, puesto que muchos de los padecimientos físicos que afectan a la población comienzan con trastornos de la salud mental.

Sánchez Cádenas apuntó que la sociedad habitualmente está orientada a prestar atención a las dolencias del cuerpo, pero deja de lado las dolencias del alma, quedando los servicios de salud mental como “una medicina a veces marginal”.

“No se pueden humanizar unos servicios de salud si quien los presta no está impregnado, de alguna manera, de un alma cargada de sentimientos positivos de afecto, de amor, de acercamiento”, opinó el ministro.

En el mundo, unos 322 millones de personas sufren de depresión, el trastorno mental más frecuente y la segunda causa de discapacidad; además, 264 millones padecen trastornos de ansiedad, 21 millones tienen esquizofrenia, 60 millones están diagnosticados de trastorno bipolar y 47 millones sufren demencia.

 

