(Video) Un video demostraría que un misil impacta con el Boeing en Irán, según el NYT

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Un video “verificado” y publicado por The New York Times parece mostrar un misil iraní golpeando a un avión sobre Parand, cerca del aeropuerto de Teherán, el área donde una aeronave comercial ucraniana dejó de transmitir su señal antes de estrellarse este miércoles.

En el video se aprecia como algo con el recorrido que tendría un misil impacta con el avión y se produce una explosión. El avión habría intentado volar hacia el aeropuerto antes de estrellarse rápidamente, según la versión del Times sustentada en este video.

Horas antes, el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, afirmó este jueves que su Gobierno tiene información de que el vuelo 752 de Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) fue derribado este miércoles por “un misil iraní”.

Trudeau añadió durante una conferencia de prensa en Ottawa que las autoridades canadienses creen que el supuesto derribo del avión ucraniano “puede haber sido no deliberado”.

“Tenemos inteligencia procedente de múltiples fuentes, incluidos nuestros aliados y nuestra inteligencia. La evidencia indica que el avión fue derribado por un misil tierra-aire iraní”, explicó Trudeau.

El primer ministro canadiense evitó contestar directamente la pregunta de los medios de comunicación si Canadá consideraba a Estados Unidos el responsable último del accidente, de confirmarse que el avión ucraniano, en el que viajaban 63 canadienses, fue derribado por un misil iraní.

El accidente, en el que murieron los 176 ocupantes del avión, se produjo poco después de que Irán lanzase decenas de misiles tierra-tierra contra dos bases militares en Irak utilizadas por Estados Unidos en represalia por el asesinato del general iraní Qasem Suleimaní en una operación militar de EE.UU.

La rueda de prensa de Trudeau se produjo poco después de que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, declarase que él tenía sospechas de que el vuelo 752 de UIA no sufrió un accidente.

“Algunos dicen que fue mecánico. Personalmente, no creo que sea una cuestión”, afirmó hoy Trump.

En el accidente del vuelo 752 de UIA, además de los 63 canadienses, entre las víctimas hay 82 iraníes, 11 ucranianos (2 pasajeros y nueve tripulantes), 10 suecos, 4 afganos, 3 alemanes y 3 británicos.

El Boeing 737-800 con destino a Kiev salió del aeropuerto internacional iraní Imán Jomeiní en la madrugada del miércoles y minutos después del despegue se estrelló contra el suelo.

