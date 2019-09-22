(Vídeo) Inundaciones y cortes de electricidad al paso de Karen por Trinidad y Tobago

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019
(Fuente externa): Vista de una zona inundada en Trinidad y Tobago.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Múltiples inundaciones y cortes en el servicio eléctrico es la principal consecuencia del paso de la tormenta tropical Karen por Trinidad y Tobago, territorio caribeño que junto a Granada y San Vicente y las Granadinas estaba bajo aviso de vigilancia.

Las autoridades de Trinidad y Tobago informaron este domingo de que el paso del sistema por ese territorio caribeño se saldó con inundaciones en amplias partes del país, del que ya se aleja la tormenta tropical.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes de EE.UU. (NHC, por su sigla en inglés) emitió hoy un aviso de vigilancia para las islas de Trinidad y Tobago, Granada y San Vicente y las Granadinas debido a la previsión de fuertes lluvias y vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora (65 km/h).

Las fuertes inundaciones afectaron a la Oficina Central de Trinidad y Tobago de la Comisión de Electricidad de Tobago (TTT, en inglés) en la isla de Tobago.

El Ministerio de Desarrollo Rural y Gobierno Local informó que además de las inundaciones y corte del servicio energético se registró la caída de árboles.

La Oficina Meteorológica de Trinidad y Tobago indicó en su último boletín que todavía pueden registrase condiciones de tormenta tropical aunque el sistema se aleja del país, efectos que podrán sentirse durante todo el domingo.

En la trayectoria pronosticada, Karen, cuya velocidad de traslación es de cerca de 9 mph (15 km/h), se moverá a través de las Islas de Barlovento hoy y se prevé que se adentre al sureste del Caribe el lunes en la mañana.

El martes se espera que Karen se acerque a Puerto Rico y a las Islas Vírgenes.

La tormenta tropical Karen dejará a su paso por Puerto Rico el próximo martes fuertes lluvias y puede que inundaciones, aunque no se prevé que evolucione a huracán.

El comisionado del Negociado para el Manejo de Emergencias y Administración de Desastres (NMEAD) del Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DSP) de Puerto Rico, Carlos Acevedo, exhortó hoy a la ciudadanía a repasar su plan de emergencia familiar ante el paso por la región de Karen.

“Debemos recordar que nos encontramos en el periodo más activo de la temporada de huracanes y no debemos bajar la guardia ante la posibilidad de que eventos atmosféricos afecten nuestra zona”, indicó el funcionario.

