(Vídeo) Hipólito asegura no se opondrá a que el PRM y Leonel pacten en niveles congresual y municipal

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 31 de octubre, 2019
Hipólito Mejía, expresidente de la República

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El expresidente Hipólito Mejía aseguró que él no sería un obstáculo para la realización de una alianza entre el Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) y La Fuerza del Pueblo, encabezada por Leonel Fernández, en los niveles congresual y municipal.

Mejía manifestó, sin embargo, que él y Fernández “no se gustan mucho” y agregó que nunca se le verá sentado junto a algunas de las personas que rodean al exmandatario peledeísta, entre las que señaló al antiguo presidente de la Junta Central Electoral Roberto Rosario.

En cuanto a si Fernández tiene o no permito ser candidato a la presidencia en otro partido, luego de perder las pasadas primarias del PLD, dijo que de acuerdo al poco conocimiento que posee de la Ley de Partidos Políticos, eso “no es posible”.

Mejía emitió esas declaraciones durante su visita a la funeraria Blandino, en la avenida Abraham Lincoln, donde acudió a dar el pésame a los familiares del empresario Mario Lama, fallecido la madrugada de este jueves.

