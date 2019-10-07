(Vídeo) Gonzalo Castillo gana las primarias con un estrecho margen frente Leonel Fernández

Por EFE domingo 6 de octubre, 2019
Gonzalo Castillo aspirante presidencial del PLD

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El precandidato presidencial del oficialista Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, se proclamó este domingo ganador de las primarias abiertas que celebró esa organización y destacó la participación de su principal rival, el expresidente Leonel Fernández.

“Nosotros vamos a compartir este triunfo con todo el país, porque este triunfo es de todo el país (…) hagamos las cosas como hasta ahora las hemos hecho, con respeto y con decencia”, exclamó el exministro de Obras Públicas en un discurso emitido desde su oficina de campaña.

Castillo dijo haber logrado una “victoria histórica”, después de 66 días de campaña, aunque aseguró que su triunfo es solo el principio de su propósito de alcanzar la Presidencia del país en los comicios de mayo de 2020.

“Voy a escuchar a la gente; hoy ha triunfado el diálogo y la cercanía y eso lo vamos a seguir practicando. Esta es la victoria de las puertas abiertas, la nueva política no se trata de apartar a nadie, se trata de construir y tender puentes”, refirió.

 

 

El exfuncionario, quien recibió el apoyo del presidente dominicano, Danilo Medina, le agradeció haberle confiado esa precandidatura.

“Compañeros, aún nos queda un largo camino por delante; en los próximos ocho meses debemos llegar hasta el último rincón del país para demostrar al pueblo que somos la opción que garantiza un mejor futuro, escuchando a los dominicanos y abriendo la participación a todos ustedes. No me dejen solo”, exclamó.

Castillo declaró que a partir de hoy es el “candidato de todo el PLD”, al tiempo de agradecer a los partidos minoritarios que le apoyaron, así como al sector externo y a los ciudadanos independientes que, aseguró, le votaron.

Según los resultados ofrecidos por la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) dominicana, Castillo obtuvo el 48,58 % de los votos emitidos frente al 47,42 % tras computarse el 99,43 % de los sufragios.

