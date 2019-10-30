(Vídeo) El Pentágono publica las primeras imágenes del ataque contra Al Bagdadi

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019
Al Bagdadi, líder del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Pentágono publicó este miércoles las primeras imágenes de la operación de las fuerzas especiales de Estados Unidos del pasado fin de semana en Siria, que se saldó con la muerte del líder del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI), Abu Bakr el Bagdadi.

El Mando Central de las Fuerzas Armadas (CENTCOM) publicó varios videos con imágenes desde el aire: en algunos de ellos se aprecia el complejo donde se encontraba Al Bagdadi en el norte de Siria, mientras que en otras se ven explosiones y personas corriendo en tierra.

