(Vídeo) Captan en vídeo un objeto extraño en motor de avión comercial mientras volaba

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- “No estoy seguro de qué lista de verificación ejecutar en esta situación, tal vez apagado del motor”, escribió un usuario(a) de Instagram para explicar el vídeo en que se observa lo que parece ser una pieza suelta en el motor de un avión comercial.

“I’m not sure what checklist to run in this situation, maybe “Engine Shutdown”, or the rarely used “Spinner Cone came off and the engine is eating it” checklist!”, dice el texto original, escrito en inglés desde la cuenta combat_learjet, de la mencionada red social.

Anuncios

Relacionado