Vicepresidenta de Nicaragua llama “traidores” y “cobardes” a exguerrilleros

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019
Rosario Murillo, vicepresidenta de Nicaragua

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Managua.- La vicepresidenta de Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, llamó “traidores” y “cobardes” este viernes a algunos de los exguerrilleros sandinistas que hace 4 años liberaron de la cárcel a su esposo, el presidente Daniel Ortega, y que hoy no comparten su estilo de gobierno.

Murillo emitió su desprecio hacia los exguerrilleros durante una alocución, en la que recordó que un día como hoy en 1974, los exguerrilleros ejecutaron el operativo conocido como “asalto a la casa de Chema Castillo”, que sirvió para la liberación de Ortega.

“Son unos puchos (pocos) los traidores, los cobardes, los que se rindieron por menos de 30 monedas, los judas que por cinco bollos entregaron el alma al diablo, vendieron el alma al diablo”, expresó la primera dama.

Entre los exguerrilleros que participaron en la operación que liberó a Ortega, y que con el tiempo tomaron distancia del presidente, están Carlos Brenes y Hugo Torres, este último, uno de los que dirigió la estrategia.

Brenes, un coronel en retiro de las Fuerzas Armadas de Nicaragua, y Torres, general de brigada en retiro, han expresado que el Gobierno de Ortega es “peor” que la dictadura de Anastasio Somoza Debayle, al que derrocaron en 1979, y han participado de forma activa en protestas antigubernamentales.

“A los que traicionan sólo les queda la vergüenza de haberle vendido el alma al demonio”, dijo Murillo, quien agregó que “Jesucristo nos enseñó a querer, a amar”.

El caso de Brenes fue notorio en 2018 porque Ortega, el hombre al que una vez sacó de la cárcel, lo mantuvo arrestado por más de diez meses, por rechazar su Gobierno.

Las diferencias de Murillo y Ortega contra sus antiguos libertadores, se dan en el marco de una crisis sociopolítica que, desde abril de 2018, ha dejado cientos de presos, muertos y desaparecidos, miles de heridos y decenas de miles en el exilio.

Nicaragua no vivía una crisis similar desde los años 1980 a 1990, también con Ortega en la Presidencia.

“Los caminos que emprendimos hace décadas ahí están, los vamos recorriendo, y vamos victoriosos”, advirtió Murillo.

Según la Comisión Interamericana de Derecho Humanos (CIDH), al menos 328 personas han muerto en el marco de la crisis, cuya violencia atribuye al Gobierno.

Organizaciones humanitarias locales cuentan hasta 651 muertos. Ortega reconoce 200, y ha explicado que se defiende de un “golpe de Estado fallido”.

