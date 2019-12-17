Venezuela va a un resurgimiento económico pese a vicisitudes, según patronal

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- La Federación de Cámaras y Asociaciones de Comercio y Producción (Fedecámaras) de Venezuela vaticinó este martes que el país se dirige a un resurgimiento parcial de la economía en 2020 pese a la severa crisis que tiene a la mayoría de la población en la miseria.

En un comunicado, la mayor patronal de Venezuela auguró que el próximo año estará “signado por la existencia de grandes brechas que retratan a dos países”, siendo uno de ellos el resultado “del fracaso de las erráticas políticas públicas y especialmente las económicas”.

Por otro lado, prosigue el escrito, se espera “un resurgimiento de la economía influenciada por las fuerzas del mercado que se imponen a las ideologías, y donde la sociedad decidió emprender y prevalecer pese a las constantes vicisitudes”, cuyos “beneficios y oportunidades arropan a toda la ciudadanía”.

Fedecámaras subrayó que por primera vez la economía privada representa una cuarta parte de los ingresos en divisas del país, lo que “significa que aquel mito del rentismo petrolero, está dejando de existir” en la nación con las mayores reservas de crudo y que siempre ha vivido de su exportación.

Más de la mitad de las operaciones comerciales de Venezuela se hacen ahora en divisas pese a la existencia desde 2003 de un control gubernamental en esta materia que se ha flexibilizado en los últimos meses.

“A la postre, la industria petrolera ya no constituirá el ingreso central del país, teniendo que ser acompañada de un proceso de diversificación productiva, cambiando la correlación entre la nación, el Estado y su Gobierno”, sostienen los empresarios.

La patronal cree que hace falta rescatar las capacidades de financiación de la banca, que fueron cortadas este año por el Ejecutivo, y generar impulsos para la inversión privada, luego de que la economía cayera más del 50 % en el último quinquenio cuando miles de empresas cerraron sus puertas.

“Asumimos el compromiso de reactivar y recuperar el tejido empresarial, mediante unas reglas de juego claras, que garanticen altos niveles de productividad y competitividad, para lo cual es mucho lo que el estado debe hacer, y así contribuir a la superación de la tragedia humanitaria que vivimos”, agrega el comunicado.

Según la patronal, el 2018 fue “el peor año de la historia de todos los sectores productivos del país” como consecuencia de “un modelo político que tiene como objetivo la destrucción de las libertades económicas, de la empresa privada y la libre iniciativa”.

Anuncios