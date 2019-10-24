Venezuela usará el dólar para calcular créditos comerciales y sus intereses

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) publicó este miércoles una resolución que vincula la variación del mercado cambiario con los créditos comerciales y sus respectivos intereses, un aspecto que era calculado hasta ahora solo con la moneda local, el bolívar.

La nueva norma establece que los créditos comerciales en bolívares que otorguen los bancos serán “expresados” bajo la Unidad de Valor de Crédito Comercial (UVCC), un número que estará atado a la cotización diaria del tipo de cambio que publica el ente emisor.

La medida llega a un país con una severa crisis económica y en donde un número importante de transacciones se realizan en dólares, aunque desde el año 2003 rige un control para la compra y venta de divisas que se ha flexibilizado en los últimos meses.

En lo que va de año, la banca ha presentado una importante contracción crediticia debido al incremento, en algunos casos del 100 %, del llamado “encaje legal”, el porcentaje de los depósitos que los bancos deben inmovilizar.

El analista financiero Francisco Faraco explicó a Efe que si la intención del Gobierno, que controla al BCV, es estimular los financiamientos la solución “es bajar el encaje legal” pues la economía “no puede funcionar sin créditos”.

Según las cifras del emisor, durante el primer trimestre de 2019 el sector de las instituciones financieras y seguros, que se contrajo en un 55,6 %, fue una de las actividades más afectadas por la caída del producto interno bruto del país suramericano que acumulo el 26,8 % hasta marzo.

Tras las sanciones financieras que Estados Unidos impuso en 2017 contra algunos funcionarios del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela dejó de usar el dólar como divisa de referencia y comenzó a ofrecer el precio de su petróleo en la moneda de China, uno de sus mayores aliados políticos y comerciales.

