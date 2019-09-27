Venezuela solicita que la ONU investigue a EEUU por delitos de lesa humanidad

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
Delcy Rodríguez, vicepresidenta de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- La vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, solicitó este viernes en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas que se investigue a Estados Unidos por haber cometido “delitos de lesa humanidad contra Venezuela y el mundo”.

“Venezuela solicita se investiguen todas las infames violaciones de la Carta de Naciones Unidas por parte de Estados Unidos, que han constituido sin duda alguna, así lo han confesado, delitos de lesa humanidad contra Venezuela y el mundo”, señaló la funcionaria ante la 74 Asamblea General del organismo de integración.

Rodríguez acudió en representación del gobernante Nicolás Maduro, que esta semana viajó a Rusia para estrechar sus lazos con Vladimir Putin, uno de sus principales aliados junto a China y Cuba.

Ante la plenaria de la ONU, Rodríguez pidió que se evalúen “las medidas” para “encarrilar la actuación desmedida y abusiva del Gobierno de Estados Unidos”, el cual, aseguró, es “causante también del sufrimiento de su propio pueblo”.

La delegación estadounidense estuvo ausente en el pleno durante la intervención de Rodríguez, quien afirmó que el pueblo de Estados Unidos espera de sus líderes un compromiso “verdadero con la democracia y la erradicación de la pobreza y la desigualdad”.

Según Rodríguez, “el mundo espera que Estados Unidos dé una rectificación inmediata y que de una vez y para siempre se someta a la legalidad internacional”.

En su discurso, la funcionaria denunció que Estados Unidos “prepara” desde Colombia una inminente “agresión” armada contra Venezuela, un hecho que pondría en riesgo “la seguridad y la estabilidad” de la región.

Venezuela rompió relaciones con Estados Unidos en enero pasado cuando la Administración de Trump reconoció al líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, como presidente encargado, al considerar que el actual mandato de Maduro no surgió de elecciones democráticas.

La relación tirante entre Estados Unidos y Venezuela se ha complicado progresivamente conforme Trump ha impuesto desde 2017 sanciones contra funcionarios y entes públicos del país suramericano, que son consideradas “medidas coercitivas” por la Administración de Maduro.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar