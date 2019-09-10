Venezuela inicia ejercicio militar al desplegar tropa en límites con Colombia

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, García de Hevia (Venezuela).- El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro inició este martes ejercicios militares con el despliegue de tropa y armamento en la extensa frontera que el país comparte con Colombia, aunque los efectivos no ejecutaron en esta primera jornada acciones de combate ni practicaron el tiro al blanco.

Efe constató que la Fuerza Armada venezolana desplegó baterías antiaéreas, vehículos blindados, lanzacohetes móviles y un helicóptero en el arranque de los ejercicios castrenses, ordenados por Maduro en medio de la escalada de tensión entre Venezuela y Colombia.

El jefe del Comando Estratégico Operacional de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (Ceofanb), Remigio Ceballos, dirigió el primer día de los ejercicios y dijo que Venezuela tiene “amigos en todo el mundo”, en alusión a la presunta presencia de militares rusos o cubanos entre la tropa, como ha denunciado la oposición.

 

Además, una fuente ligada a los ejercicios dijo a periodistas que hay al menos 150.000 agentes militares y policiales desplegados en la frontera, sin especificar a cuáles componentes pertenecen o si todos tomarían parte de los ejercicios.

Colombia y Venezuela atraviesan un nuevo pico de tensión diplomática desde que Maduro anunciara que desplegará un sistema de misiles antiaéreos en la frontera y ordenara los ejercicios militares que comenzaron hoy.

 

En respuesta el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, dijo que Maduro no debe salir con “bravuconadas” e insistió en que el líder chavista protege a los cabecillas del ELN al igual que a alias “Iván Márquez”, “Jesús Santrich” y otros mandos de la desmovilizadas FARC que abandonaron el proceso de paz colombiano y retomaron las armas.

Las relaciones entre Colombia y Venezuela están rotas desde febrero pasado y la frontera de 2.219 kilómetros es escenario de constantes tensiones que nunca han llegado al enfrentamiento militar.

