Venezuela da 72 horas a agregados militares de Bolivia para abandonar el país

Por EFE miércoles 20 de noviembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, CARACAS.- El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro anunció que retiró las credenciales de los agregados militares de Bolivia en Caracas y que les dio como plazo 72 horas para que abandonen el país, de acuerdo con un comunicado que se difunde este miércoles en la página oficial de la cancillería venezolana.

En el documento, dirigido a la embajada de Bolivia en Caracas, Venezuela informa su decisión de “retirar las credenciales al personal de la agregaduría militar”, por cuanto solicita la salida de estos funcionarios “en el plazo de las próximas 72 horas”.

El ministerio de Exteriores venezolano justificó esta decisión señalando que “guarda correspondencia con el papel jugado por el alto mando de las Fuerzas Armadas” bolivianas en los sucesos que llevaron al presidente Evo Morales a presentar su renuncia al cargo, forzado por policías y militares, el pasado 10 de noviembre.

“En ningún caso supone una valoración individual de los soldados bolivianos, por quienes Venezuela reitera el mayor de los respetos”, se añade en el documento.

Las relaciones entre Venezuela y Bolivia se enturbiaron la semana pasada cuando el Gobierno interino de Jeanine Áñez rompió relaciones con la Administración de Nicolás Maduro y ofreció respaldo al jefe del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, a quien casi 60 países reconocen como presidente encargado.

Entonces, el Gobierno de Áñez denunció que venezolanos vinculados con la embajada de ese país en La Paz estaban “atentando contra la seguridad interna” en Bolivia.

Esta decisión supuso el quiebre de los lazos entre Venezuela y Bolivia, que sentaron hace más de una década Morales y el fallecido presidente Hugo Chávez (1999-2013)

En tanto que Maduro, en el poder desde 2013, se ha erigido como uno de los principales defensores de Morales a nivel internacional, al tiempo que pide su restitución en el cargo.

La semana pasada, invitó a los militares bolivianos a tener “conciencia de lo que están haciendo y lo que van a hacer”, y reiteró que Evo Morales es todavía el “comandante en jefe por orden constitucional y voto del pueblo”, por lo que insistió en que debe ser restituido en el cargo.

Anuncios