Varios proyectiles impactan en Bagdad y base militar con presencia de EE.UU.

Por EFE sábado 4 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bagdad.- Varios proyectiles han impactado este sábado en el centro de Bagdad y en la base militar de Al Balad, al norte de capital iraquí, donde hay presencia de tropas estadounidenses, sin provocar víctimas, informaron diversas fuentes.

La Célula de Información de Seguridad del Gobierno iraquí aseguró en Twitter que varios proyectiles cayeron en un barrio del centro de Bagdad y en la fortificada Zona Verde, así como en la base aérea de Al Balad, en la provincia de Saladino al norte de la capital.

La Célula aseguró que no se han producido “pérdidas humanas”.

Por su parte, una fuente del Ministerio de Interior iraquí dijo a Efe que un cohete de tipo Katiusha cayó en la Zona Verde, donde se encuentran las embajadas extranjeras, incluida la de Estados Unidos, y las sedes gubernamentales, sin provocar daño materiales o personales.

Por otra parte, un oficial de la Policía de Saladino informó a Efe de que dos cohetes cayeron en la parte meridional de la base de Al Balad e impactaron en almacenes de armas del Ejército iraquí sin causar víctimas pero sí daños materiales limitados.

El oficial, que pidió no desvelar su nombre, señaló que las fuerzas estadounidenses desplegadas en esas instalaciones se han declarado “en alerta” y desplegaron drones alrededor de la base después de que se produjera el ataque.

Al Balad es una de las bases más grandes de Irak y en ella hay tropas y asesores de la coalición internacional antiyihadista liderada por Washington.

El lanzamiento de proyectiles tiene lugar un día después de que EE.UU. efectuara un ataque selectivo contra líderes chiíes en Bagdad, acabando con la vida del comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní, Qasem Soleimani, y del vicepresidente de las milicias iraquíes Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes.

Precisamente, el bombardeo responde a los ataques contra intereses estadounidenses en suelo iraquí, de los que Washington responsabiliza a batallones chiíes respaldados por Irán que actúan bajo el paraguas de la Multitud Popular, como Kata’ib Hizbulá.

Esos ataques se han repetido frecuentemente en los pasados meses, pero el pasado 27 de diciembre se produjo la primera víctima mortal estadounidense, un contratista que se encontraba en una base militar de Kirkuk (norte).

