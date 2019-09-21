Varios estados de Venezuela empiezan a recuperar la electricidad tras falla

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- Al menos cuatro estados de Venezuela han recuperado la electricidad y otros tres de manera parcial, tras una falla en el Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (SEN) que afectó a once regiones y que fue producida por la “situación atmosférica” del país, informó la estatal Corporación Eléctrica Nacional (Corpoelec).

La empresa indicó a través de Twitter que ha “logrado la recuperación del servicio en los estados Carabobo, Cojedes, Lara, Mérida y parcialmente (en) los estados Portuguesa, Trujillo y Yaracuy”, todos del occidente del país.

“El personal de la estatal venezolana se mantiene activo y realizando las maniobras para continuar recuperando la carga” en los estados Zulia, Táchira, Falcón y Barinas, también del occidente de Venezuela.

En la información ofrecida por Corpoelec no se hace referencia a los estados Anzoátegui, Nueva Esparta, Miranda o la capital venezolana, que también presentaron fallas de electricidad durante la tarde de este viernes.

En la red social la empresa solo indica que los fallos eléctricos en zonas de Caracas y Miranda fueron productos de “averías”, la mayoría de ellas, ya resueltas.

Los cortes de luz en Venezuela se registran desde hace años, pero han afectado a la capital venezolana de forma frecuente desde inicios de este año cuando en marzo ocurrió un masivo apagón que afectó por cinco días a casi todo el territorio nacional.

El país suramericano ha experimentado al menos cuatro fallas nacionales en lo que va de 2019, el último ocurrido el 23 de julio cuando 16 estados de los 24 que componen la nación petrolera se quedaron sin fluido eléctrico.

La falta de luz en Venezuela perjudica directamente las comunicaciones, el agua, el transporte y las transacciones comerciales.

Según el Gobierno venezolano, los fallos eléctricos ocurren por supuestos ataques electromagnéticos o sabotajes, pero la oposición y expertos atribuyen la situación a la falta de mantenimiento e inversión en las plantas y centrales eléctricas.

