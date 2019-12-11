Variante genética está asociada a mayor riesgo cardíaco en latinos y negros

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Los científicos identificaron una variante genética que aparece asociada a un riesgo de falla cardíaca de casi el doble entre los afroamericanos y los latinos, según un artículo que publicó hoy la revista Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

El estudio lo realizaron investigadores de la Facultad Icahn de Medicina en el Hospital Mount Sinai de Nueva York y de la Facultad Perelman de Medicina en la Universidad de Pensilvania, quienes encontraron que la variante genética conocida como transiterina está asociada de manera significativa con un incremento de esos riesgos en ambas minorías.

La transiterina o TTR es una proteína de transporte de tiroxina y proteína de unión al retinol sintetizada en el hígado, y se encuentra en el suero y el líquido cefalorraquídeo.

La TTR también aparece asociada con la cardiomiopatía por amiloides, una condición hereditaria que causa depósitos de proteínas anormales en el corazón, los nervios y a veces en los riñones y otros órganos con el resultado de una disfunción progresiva.

Los síntomas de este mal cardíaco pueden aparecer ya a los 20 años de edad o aún a los 80 y la demora promedio en el diagnóstico de la cardiomiopatía puede llegar a los cuatro años.

El tratamiento se limitaba hasta ahora al cuidado de apoyo hasta que en mayo pasado la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, en inglés) aprobó el compuesto tafamidis, pero aún con este tratamiento nuevo, la clave está en el diagnóstico oportuno ya que el medicamento sólo puede demorar el avance del mal pero no revierte los síntomas.

“Dado los avances recientes en el tratamiento para la cardiomiopatía por amiloides, es imperativa la identificación de los pacientes con mayores riesgos del mal y la intervención antes de que aparezcan síntomas notables de la enfermedad”, dijo el autor del estudio, Ron Do, profesor en la escuela de medicina de Mount Sinai.

El estudio encontró que las personas de ancestro africano o latino con la variante genética TTR son dos veces más propensos a tener un riesgo de falla cardíaca y los investigadores señalaron que hay un reconocimiento y diagnóstico insuficiente de esta enfermedad particularmente entre los individuos de ancestro africano o latino.

