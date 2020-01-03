Vanessa Hudgens dice estar “traumatizada” por filtración de sus fotos íntimas

“Fue algo realmente traumatizante. Es una mierda que la gente sienta que tiene derecho a compartir con el mundo algo tan íntimo de otra persona”, confesó en una entrevista con la edición británica de la revista Cosmopolitan publicada este viernes.

En esa época, la actriz apenas tenía 18 años y estaba en el centro de la atención mediática gracias a las tres películas de “High School Musical” de Disney, que protagonizó con Zac Efron, quien fue su pareja por cinco años hasta 2010.

“Es muy triste que como actor pierdas el control sobre tu vida privada. Me parece que no debería pasar, pero lamentablemente si hay suficiente gente interesada, ellos (los hackers y paparazzi) van a hacer todo lo posible para conocerte lo máximo posible”, indicó.

“Supongo que es halagador, pero después se les va la mano y terminan divulgando cosas que deberían ser privadas”, agregó.

A los 31 años y una carrera que incluye “Bad Boys For Life”, la nueva película de Will Smith que se estrena este enero, Hudgens aseguró que ha aprendido a manejar el lado más “complicado” del éxito en Hollywood.

“He estado en situaciones en las que me han dicho cosas inapropiadas”, reveló la actriz e incluyó audiciones y otros escenarios profesionales en la lista.

“Ahora soy el tipo de persona que si me siento incómoda me voy y al que no le guste, mala suerte”, remató.

Hudgens prepara actualmente “The Princess Switch: Switch Again”, una secuela a la película de Netflix en la que interpretó a dos jóvenes idénticas, una de ellas una duquesa, que se cambiaron de familia.

Dicha película, dirigida por Michael Rohl, se estrenó en noviembre de 2018 en la plataforma de “streaming” con una historia de amor ambientada en la semana previa a la Navidad.