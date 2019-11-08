Usuarios de EEUU reciben mensajes de texto de San Valentín ocho meses después

Por EFE jueves 7 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- Varios usuarios de teléfonos móviles de EE.UU. acudieron este jueves a las redes sociales para mostrar su confusión después de recibir mensajes de texto que les habían sido enviados por San Valentín, hace más de ocho meses, y que no les llegaron en su momento.

Se trata de clientes de las cuatro mayores operadoras telefónicas del país (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile y Sprint) y de propietarios de teléfonos con sistemas operativos iOS de Apple y Android de Google y, aunque por el momento no hay cifras de los afectados, las quejas en las redes sociales son generalizadas a lo largo y ancho del país.

“Hola a todos. Parece que mi teléfono le envió un mensaje de texto a mi ex a las 5 am de esta mañana que se supone que debería haber sido enviado en febrero. El universo quiere que pierda”, se lamentó la usuaria de Twitter @PBandJamiee.

Como ella, internautas de todo el país acudieron a Twitter, Facebook e Instagram para compartir su perplejidad, en algunos casos con capturas de pantalla de los mensajes.

Las historias fueron de lo más variopintas, y algunas de ellas mencionaron haber recibido mensajes de personas que han fallecido recientemente, o aseguraban verse en un aprieto al conocer que alguien con quien ya no tenían relación había recibido ahora el mensaje que le mandaron en febrero.

“Acabo de recibir un mensaje de texto del teléfono de mi mejor amiga. El único problema es que lleva muerta desde febrero”, compartió en Twitter la usuaria @FU_GaryOak.

Por el momento, las dos mayores telefónicas del país, Verizon y AT&T, han evitado pronunciarse sobre lo ocurrido, pero sí lo han hecho la tercera y la cuarta, que en ambos casos han admitido que se trata de un fenómeno generalizado.

“La pasada noche tuvo lugar una actualización rutinaria en parte de las plataformas de mensajería de texto de varias teleoperadoras de EE.UU., incluyendo Sprint, lo que causó que algunos clientes recibieran en sus dispositivos mensajes antiguos”, indicó Sprint en un comunicado.

“El problema fue resuelto poco después de que sucediera. Pedimos disculpas por cualquier confusión que esto haya podido causar”, remachó la compañía.

T-Mobile, por su parte, achacó lo ocurrido al error de “una tercera parte” que afectó a sus redes, y también garantizó que el problema ya fue resuelto.

