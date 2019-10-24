Usan gusanos para identificar los puntos débiles de células tumorales humanas

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Barcelona (España).- Científicos del Instituto español de Investigaciones Biomédicas de Bellvitge (Idibell) aprovecharon las similitudes genéticas entre los humanos y un gusano de un milímetro llamado Caenorhabditis elegans para identificar posibles puntos débiles o vulnerabilidades de algunas células tumorales.

En un comunicado de prensa, el Idibell explicó este jueves que el estudio, dirigido por el doctor Julián Cerón y publicado en la revista PLoS Genetics, imita las mutaciones cancerígenas de un gen humano en el gusano.

Así, por ejemplo, el gen humano SF3B1 que se encuentra mutado en distintos tipos de cáncer, principalmente en leucemias, pero también en algunos tumores de mama o próstata, es muy similar al gen sftb-1 del gusano.

Son tan similares que cuando se observa la secuencia de aminoácidos de la proteína humana SF3B1 en sus regiones más afectadas por mutaciones de cáncer, el 89 % de los aminoácidos son idénticos.

Los investigadores del Idibell no solo reprodujeron las mutaciones de pacientes de cáncer en el genoma de gusanos, sino que también humanizaron la región de la proteína SF3B1 que se une a Pladienolide B, una molécula de la que deriva un fármaco que está en fase de ensayo clínico para el tratamiento del cáncer.

Este avance permitirá probar muchas más moléculas derivadas del Pladienolide B, para seleccionar la más eficiente como agente anti-tumoral.

El reemplazo funcional de proteínas de C. elegans por sus homólogas humanas permitirá usar estos gusanos humanizados para investigar mecanismos de enfermedad y pronosticar la implicación de ciertas mutaciones en el desarrollo de enfermedades.

Este sistema también serviría para buscar nuevos fármacos de una manera rápida, eficiente, y éticamente responsable.

Anuncios