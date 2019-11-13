“Uruguay solo reconoce presidentes surgidos de elecciones”, dice canciller sobre Bolivia

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Rodolfo Nin Novoa, canciller de Uruguay

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- El canciller de Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, aseguró este miércoles a Efe que su país solo reconoce “a presidentes surgidos de elecciones”, en referencia a la autoproclamación de Jeanine Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia del pasado martes.

Las declaraciones del ministro se dan días después de que Uruguay tildara de “golpe de Estado” la renuncia de Evo Morales a la Presidencia boliviana.

“Uruguay solo reconoce presidentes surgidos de elecciones”, afirmó Nin Novoa mediante un mensaje instantáneo remitido a Efe.

La Cancillería uruguaya emitió el pasado lunes un comunicado, en el que aseguró que el quiebre institucional y la renuncia del mandatario sumieron al país “en el caos y la violencia”.

“El Uruguay considera que no existe argumento que pueda justificar estos actos, en particular habiendo anunciado pocas horas antes el presidente (Evo) Morales su intención de convocar a nuevas elecciones, a partir del informe emitido por la misión electoral de la Organización de Estados Americanos” (OEA), afirma el escrito.

El Gobierno uruguayo hizo además “un llamado urgente” a todos los actores bolivianos para que “cesen los actos de violencia” y que el proceso electoral “se encauce de conformidad con las disposiciones de la Constitución y las leyes”, para restaurar el Estado de Derecho y respetar “plenamente los derechos humanos”.

Áñez asumió el martes la presidencia interina de Bolivia en una sesión parlamentaria con la ausencia de los representantes del oficialista Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), partido de Evo Morales.

La senadora opositora llega al poder de forma provisional en un país convulso, con los militares en las calles, ocho muertos y cerca de quinientos heridos desde las fallidas elecciones del 20 de octubre, en una de las peores crisis de la historia reciente de Bolivia.

Morales confirmó este domingo su renuncia a la Presidencia después de casi 14 años en el poder, en un vídeo desde algún lugar indeterminado, tras haber dimitido en cascada la mayoría de su Gobierno, ante la oleada de protestas de las últimas semanas.

Cuando anunció su dimisión Morales lamentó un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

