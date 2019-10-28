Uruguay iría a una segunda vuelta electoral, escrutado el 19 % de los votos

Por EFE domingo 27 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- Las proyecciones sobre el 19 % del voto escrutado confirman hasta el momento la celebración de una segunda vuelta tras las elecciones presidenciales de este domingo en Uruguay, entre el candidato del Frente Amplio (FA), Daniel Martínez, y el del Partido Nacional (PN), Luis Lacalle Pou.

Según la encuestadora Cifra, el candidato Daniel Martínez, del FA (izquierda), lograría un 37 % de apoyos y Luis Lacalle Pou, del PN (centroderecha), obtendría un 29 %, frente al 40 % y el 29 % respectivamente que les concede la proyección de Factum.

En Uruguay se precisa obtener el 50 % más uno para ganar en primera vuelta. De lo contrario, los dos candidatos más votados irán a la segunda, que se celebrará el 24 de noviembre.

