Unos ladrones asaltan la casa de la cantante Rosalía

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Barcelona (España).- Unos ladrones han asaltado esta pasada madrugada la casa familiar de la cantante catalana Rosalía en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), en el noreste de España.

Según ha adelantado La Vanguardia y han confirmado a Efe los Mossos d’Esquadra, durante la madrugada de este jueves unos ladrones han entrado en casa de la artista y han abierto con una radial la caja fuerte que había en una de las habitaciones y se han llevado parte de su contenido.

La madre de la cantante ha descubierto hoy que unos ladrones habían entrado por la noche por la fuerza en la vivienda, mientras Rosalía se encontraba en Sevilla recogiendo un premio.

Según La Vanguardia, los ladrones lograron abrir la caja fuerte con una radial y se llevaron joyas, entre otros objetos.

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación para aclarar los hechos y han enviado a agentes de la policía científica para realizar una inspección ocular y buscar huellas dactilares de los asaltantes.

