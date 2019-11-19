Unos 5.000 evacuados en el norte de Filipinas ante llegada de tifón Kalamaegi

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Manila.- Unas 5.000 personas han sido evacuadas en el norte de Filipinas ante la inminente llegada del tifón Kalamaegi, que se espera que toque tierra en la provincia de Cagayan en las próximas horas después de haberse fortalecido.

“Estamos preparados para la llegada de la tormenta”, señaló a medios locales el gobernador de Cagayan, Manuel Mamba, que también informó sobre el corte de electricidad en las ciudades de Gonzaga y Santa Ana como medida de precaución.

Ante la proximidad de Kalamaegi, que el lunes pasó de tormenta tropical severa a tifón, las provincias más septentrionales de Filipinas, como Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos o Batanes, ya han comenzado a sufrir lluvias y vientos, que se intensificarán durante el día.

Sin embargo, el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología (Pagasa) señaló que el tifón perderá fuerza una vez toque tierra.

El tifón -bautizado localmente como Ramón- se ubicaba a las 7.00 hora local de este martes (23.00 GMT del lunes) a 110 kilómetros al este de la localidad de Calayan, provincia de Cagayan.

La tormenta se desplaza lentamente en dirección noroeste con vientos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora y rachas de 150.

Aunque el Pagasa ya dio terminada la temporada de ciclones en octubre, Kalamaegi será el mayor tifón que azote Filipinas este año, que ha sido especialmente tranquilo respecto a tormentas tropicales.

