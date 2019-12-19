Uno de los jueces que condenó a Musharraf a muerte pidió colgar su cadáver

jueves 19 de diciembre, 2019
Exdictador militar paquistaní Pervez Musharraf

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Islamabad.- Uno de los tres jueces que condenaron a muerte al exdictador militar paquistaní Pervez Musharraf por el delito de traición pidió colgar su cuerpo en público durante tres días si era capturado muerto, reveló la sentencia del tribunal publicada este jueves.

Sin embargo, la petición hecha por el juez Waqar Ahmed Seth, jefe del tribunal especial constituido para juzgar al exmandatario, no se ejecutará en público debido a la falta de consenso entre los jueces.

“Dirigimos a las fuerzas del orden a aprehender al fugitivo convicto y asegurarse de que el castigo sea infligido de acuerdo con la ley, y que si es hallado muerto, su cadáver sea llevado a D-Chock, Islamabad, Pakistán, y colgado durante tres días”, escribió el presidente del tribunal, según recoge la sentencia publicada hoy.

D-Chock es un espacio público enfrente del Parlamento paquistaní, uno de los escenarios donde se suelen realizar protestas contra el Gobierno.

La decisión de Ahmed no se llevará a cabo ya el juez del tribunal Nazar Akbar desestimó la pena de muerte, y el tercer miembro de la corte, Shahid Karim, coincidió en la pena capital, pero no en el ahorcamiento público del cadáver.

“Disiento con el presidente (del tribunal). No tiene base en la ley. En mi opinión es suficiente la condena a muerte”, escribió Karim.

El abogado de Musharraf, Akhar Shah, indicó a Efe que la decisión de Ahmed no tiene valor legal porque para ello sería necesaria una mayoría de los jueces.

El general retirado y expresidente fue sentenciado a muerte el martes en ausencia por el delito de alta traición debido a que suspendió el orden constitucional en 2007, siendo esta la primera ocasión en los 72 años de historia del país que un dictador militar es condenado por sus acciones.

Tras el anuncio de la sentencia, el Ejército declaró rápidamente que no se ha seguido el debido proceso legal en la condena del exmilitar y que “espera” que se haga justicia de acuerdo con la Constitución.

El expresidente salió del país hace tres años con la promesa de volver para hacer frente a la Justicia y desde entonces ha rechazado volver a Pakistán.

En sus primeras declaraciones públicas ayer, Musharraf consideró que la condena es una “venganza personal” contra él.

El militar retirado llegó al poder mediante un golpe de Estado en 1999 y gobernó la potencia nuclear hasta 2008.

