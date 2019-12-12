Uno de cada cuatro menores de 5 años en el mundo no fue registrado al nacer

Por EFE miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- Unos 166 millones de niños menores de cinco años, uno de cada cuatro en el mundo, no fueron registrados al nacer, por lo que son virtualmente “invisibles”, denunció Unicef.

“Hemos recorrido un largo camino, pero muchos niños todavía pasan desapercibidos, sin contar e ignorados”, señaló en un comunicado la directora ejecutiva de la agencia de la ONU para la infancia, Henrietta Fore.

“Un niño no registrado al nacer es invisible, inexistente a los ojos del Gobierno o la ley. Sin prueba de identidad, los niños son demasiado a menudo excluidos de la educación, la sanidad y otros servicios vitales y son más vulnerables a la explotación y el abuso”, insistió.

Según los datos de Unicef, el registro de los nacimientos ha avanzado de forma importante en la última década y hoy aproximadamente un 75 por ciento de los menores de cinco años han sido registrados, frente al 63 por ciento de hace diez años.

El progreso se debe sobre todo a las mejores en países como la India, Bangladesh y Nepal, según la entidad.

Mientras, naciones del África subsahariana como Etiopía, Zambia o Chad siguen teniendo niveles extremadamente bajos de niños registrados.

Según el informe presentado por Unicef, casi uno de cada tres países del mundo tendrá que acelerar de forma urgente su trabajo en este ámbito si se quiere que para 2030 todos los nacimientos se registren, una meta incluida en los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible.

Además del registro, Unicef subraya la importancia de que se facilite a todos los niños una partida de nacimiento, que a menudo es necesaria para acceder a muchos servicios.

Según el informe, algo más de uno de cada tres menores de 5 años carece hoy en día de este documento.

“Todo niño tiene derecho a un nombre, una nacionalidad y una identidad legal”, subrayó Fore en su comunicado, en el que aseguró que Unicef no dejará de trabajar hasta que todos los niños del mundo estén contabilizados.

