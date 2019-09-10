Unas 4.500 personas han sido evacuadas desde el paso de Dorian por Bahamas

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Alrededor de 4.500 personas han sido evacuadas de las Islas Ábaco y Gran Bahama, la mayoría en Nassau, la capital, desde el paso del huracán Dorian por las Bahamas hace una semana, dijo este lunes en conferencia de prensa Carl Smith, portavoz de la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias de Bahamas (NEMA, en inglés).

Por su parte, el comisionado de la Policía de Bahamas, Anthony Ferguson, indicó que la cifra oficial de muertos se mantiene en 45: 37 en Ábaco y 8 en Gran Bahama, aunque algunos medios locales se atreven a pronosticar que la cifra podría rondar los 3.000.

A ello se unen los relatos de muchos bahameños en las zonas arrasadas que, a través de sus cuentas en las redes sociales, indican que ellos mismos han contado cientos de cadáveres en sus localidades de residencia.

Cientos de personas están desaparecidas y 70.000 no tienen vivienda, de acuerdo a datos de la ONU.

El portavoz de NEMA señaló, además, que reconoce la frustración de las personas que aún no han sido evacuadas pero, aseguró, que las “operaciones de rescate masivas” continuarán.

En este sentido, advirtió de la dificultad que supone una operación de ayuda tras el paso de un ciclón de categoría 5 ya que se trata de un “gigante con muchas partes que se mueven”.

Smith también reiteró que muchas otras partes de la isla siguen “abiertas a los negocios” y se pueden visitar por parte de los turistas y “la mejor manera de ayudarnos sería haciendo turismo en esos lugares no afectados”.

El turismo es una de las principales fuentes de ingresos de las Bahamas y 14 islas del archipiélago no resultaron afectadas por el huracán.

Según estadísticas oficiales, el 80 por ciento de los turistas que visitan las Bahamas son estadounidenses.

Dionisio James D’Aguilar, ministro de Turismo y Aviación de las Bahamas, señaló, por su parte, que es lo mismo que si un huracán “afecta a Jacksonville (Florida, EE.UU.). Eso no quiere decir que no te puedas ir de vacaciones a Miami o a Fort Lauderdale. La misma analogía aplica para las Bahamas”.

Por último, varios colegios en algunas de las esas islas que no sufrieron daños retomaron las clases en esta jornada, en medio del lento regreso a la normalidad en algunas zonas del archipiélago.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar