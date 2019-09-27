Una rusa de 119 años, la pensionista más anciana de Moscú

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- Un mujer de 119 años es considerada la pensionista más anciana de Moscú, según informaron hoy las autoridades rusas.

Según el Fondo de Pensiones ruso, la mujer nació en 1900, lo que podría convertirle en la mujer más anciana de Rusia y, quizás, del planeta.

La segunda persona más mayor entre los pensionistas moscovitas tiene 110 años, según los funcionarios rusos.

En total, en Moscú viven 807 pensionistas de más de cien años. Hace un año esa cifra era de 649 personas, precisaron en el Fondo de Pensiones.

El pasado enero, los medios rusos informaron de la muerte de Koku Istambúlova, natural de Chechenia, cuyos documentos indicaban que la mujer había nacido en 1889, aunque el récord no llegó a ser incluido en el libro Guinness.

Según informó esta semana el Ministerio de Sanidad ruso, en las últimas dos décadas la esperanza de vida en este país ha crecido en casi ocho años.

El año pasado, la esperanza media de vida en Rusia se situaba en 72,9 años. A la vez, los datos oficiales indican que las mujeres viven unos diez años más que los hombres.

Las autoridades esperan aumentar el promedio de la esperanza de vida hasta los 78 años en 2024 y hasta los 80 en 2030.

