Una región italiana ofrece 700 euros mensuales para combatir la despoblación

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Roma.- La región de Molise (sur de Italia) ofrece 700 euros mensuales a quienes se trasladen a vivir a alguno de los pueblos de la zona con menos de 2.000 habitantes y regenten un negocio durante al menos cinco años, con el objetivo de combatir los problemas de despoblación.

Se trata de una propuesta de las autoridades regionales que se publicará el 16 de septiembre en el boletín oficial regional y que ya ha sido autorizada por el Ministerio de Desarrollo Económico, informan medios locales.

El promotor ha sido el concejal Antonio Tedeschi, miembro del Consejo Regional que preside el conservador Donato Toma, de Forza Italia, y tiene como objetivo repoblar el centenar de pueblos de la región que se están vaciando, revitalizar su economía y crear empleo.

Quienes se muden a vivir a alguno de ellos durante al menos cinco años y desarrollen una actividad económica beneficiosa recibirán unos ingresos mensuales de 700 euros.

La medida ha sido bautizada con el nombre de “renta de residencia activa” y el monto total asignado y autorizado por el Gobierno italiano alcanza el millón de euros.

Tedeschi ha asegurado en las redes sociales que “la iniciativa ha nacido para detener el triste fenómeno de la despoblación” y, aunque reconoce que las condiciones “no son la panacea”, confía en que sea “un primer paso hacia la revitalización” de la zona.

Los interesados podrán enviar sus solicitudes al Consejo Regional durante sesenta días, tras la publicación del anuncio en el boletín oficial. 

