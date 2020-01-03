Una niña de diez años, primera persona en recibir triple trasplante en España

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Barcelona (España).- Una niña de diez años que sufre una enfermedad genética ultrarrara, de la que existen sólo diez casos en el mundo, se ha convertido en la primera persona de España en recibir un triple trasplante de corazón, hígado y riñón.

La pequeña, cuya enfermedad provoca que los órganos dejen de funcionar de manera “rápida y progresiva”, fue trasplantada de corazón con seis meses de edad y el pasado octubre recibió un riñón y un hígado nuevos.

Los responsables de este triple trasplante son los miembros del equipo del Hospital Vall d’Hebron de Barcelona (noreste de España), líder europeo en este campo, que este martes explicaron en rueda de prensa los detalles del caso.

La enfermedad que sufre la niña, de nombre Íria, se produce por una mutación del gen NEK8, que provoca que los tejidos se esclerosen y los órganos se paralicen, según explicó el jefe de del Servicio de Cirugía Hepatobiliopancreática y Trasplantes del centro médico, Ramón Charco.

La mayoría de pacientes con esta mutación genética fallecen a los pocos meses de edad o no superan el período fetal, por lo que la pequeña es la paciente más longeva del mundo con esta patología y la primera que recibe un triple trasplante de corazón, hígado y riñón.

En el caso de Íria, la enfermedad se manifestó primero en el corazón, cuando tenía cuatro meses de edad, aunque los médicos no sabían la patología específica que sufría.

No fue hasta que la paciente empezó a tener problemas en hígado y riñón, en 2017, cuando los médicos detectaron esta mutación genética, gracias a las técnicas actuales de secuenciación masiva de genes.

Entonces la niña empezó a recibir diálisis, un tratamiento “que no es curativo” y que está ideado como una fase previa al trasplante, según explicó la doctora Mercedes López, que forma parte del servicio de nefrología pediátrica del hospital.

“Cuando estos órganos fallan, solo cabe el trasplante”, explicó Charco, que añadió que por ahora el único tratamiento conocido de esta enfermedad es sintomático.

Antes ya se habían realizado trasplantes dobles de hígado y riñón en pacientes pediátricos, pero nunca antes en una paciente ya trasplantada de corazón.

El doble trasplante de hígado y riñón se hizo de manera simultánea, en una operación que duró doce horas. Los órganos trasplantados están libres de enfermedad y las proyecciones para la paciente son las mismas que para cualquier otro trasplantado. 

