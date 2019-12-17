Una mujer muere en Times Square al caerle escombros de la fachada de edificio

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Una mujer de 60 años que paseaba por la zona del concurrido Times Square, en el centro de Manhattan, falleció por el impacto de escombros que cayeron desde la fachada de un edificio que en el pasado había recibido multas por su mal estado.

Erica Tishman, una destacada arquitecta que era vicepresidenta de la compañía Zubatkin, se desplomó sobre las 10.45 hora local (15.45 GMT) cerca del cruce de la calle 49 con la séptima avenida, después de que una pequeña parte de la fachada del edificio, una torre de ladrillos de 17 pisos, se desprendiera y cayera sobre la víctima.

“Es horrible. Trabajamos aquí mismo, le podía haber pasado a cualquiera. Da mucho miedo”, dijo al medio NY Daily News Raphael Roston, 24, que presenció cómo los servicios de emergencia trataban de reanimar a la fallecida.

Según fuentes oficiales, el edificio había sido recientemente multado por el Ayuntamiento de Nueva York por su fachada, que consideraba poco segura, apuntó el New York Times.

El pasado mes de abril, inspectores del Departamento de Edificios informaron de violaciones por parte del propietario del inmueble, “Himmel + Meringoff Properties”, por no mantener en buen estado la fachada exterior de la torre.

En concreto, señalaron que parte de la terracota a la altura del piso 15 estaba dañada y podía caer sobre la calle, por lo que los dueños del edificio pagaron una multa de 1.250 dólares por una violación de máximo nivel.

En noviembre, el edificio, construido en 1915, recibió permiso para iniciar las obras de reparación, según desvelan los registros de la ciudad, y los propietarios habían informado que iban a instalar andamios, que este martes aun no habían sido colocados.

“Esto es una tragedia y la familia y los amigos de la víctima están en nuestros pensamientos”, dijo una portavoz del Departamento de Edificios, Abigail Kunitz, que señaló que se están investigando las circunstancias del suceso y que los ingenieros de la ciudad están llevando a cabo una inspección completa del inmueble.

