Un turista británico murió en Argentina tras recibir disparo de delincuentes

Por EFE sábado 14 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- Un turista británico falleció este sábado y otro resultó herido tras recibir disparos de bala efectuados por delincuentes en un intento de asalto en Buenos Aires, informaron fuentes oficiales.

El tiroteo se produjo en la mañana de hoy, en el barrio capitalino de Puerto Madero, a las puertas del lujoso hotel Faena, cuando los dos turistas llegaban al lugar.

Según informó la Prefectura Naval argentina, los dos hombres, cuyas identidades no fueron brindadas, fueron interceptados por dos asaltantes en una motocicleta, presuntamente apoyados por otro vehículo, con intenciones de querer arrebatarles sus pertenencias.

“Aparentemente intentaron resistirse y uno de ellos recibió un disparo en la ingle y el segundo en el pulmón derecho”, informó la fuerza de seguridad.

Las víctimas fueron trasladadas al Hospital Argerich, de la capital argentina.

El jefe del Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencias (SAME), Alberto Crescenti, precisó que una de las víctimas recibió “un impacto que le había entrado por la axila derecha y le había alcanzado el tórax”, lo cual le produjo un paro cardíaco.

El hombre fue ingresado en el hospital en estado grave y falleció allí.

“Este hombre no pudo salir de las graves lesiones por el impacto de arma de fuego. El equipo del Argerich trabajó denodadamente para sacarlo del cuadro, pero lamentablemente falleció”, dijo Crescenti en declaraciones al canal local Crónica TV.

El otro herido, presuntamente hijo de la víctima fatal, tiene un impacto de bala, que ingresó en una de sus piernas, y se fracturó la cadera.

“Está estable. Están tratando de compensarlo en el hospital Argerich”, precisó el titular del SAME.

La Prefectura Naval, a cargo de la seguridad en Puerto Madero, dijo que “dispuso un operativo cerrojo en la zona, procurando localizar a los vehículos, a la vez que se cotejan cámaras próximas al lugar para dar con los delincuentes”.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar