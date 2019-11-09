Un tiroteo entre policías deja tres fallecidos en ciudad mexicana de Acapulco

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Acapulco (México).- Una balacera entre policías de dos corporaciones terminó con la muerte de tres oficiales este viernes en la ciudad mexicana de Acapulco, en el sureño estado de Guerrero, informaron las autoridades.

El tiroteo que enfrentó a policías viales de Acapulco con miembros de la Unidad Especializada de Combate al Secuestro, ocurrió pocos minutos antes de las 07,00 horas (13,00 GMT) por una discusión, señaló el reporte policíaco.

La Fiscalía del estado mexicano de Guerrero confirmó la muerte de tres oficiales, dos policías ministeriales adscritos a la Fiscalía Especializada en la Investigación y Combate al Delito de Secuestro y un agente vial de Acapulco.

De acuerdo al reporte policíaco todo se derivó de una discusión porque los de la Unidad Especializada de Combate al Secuestro no atendieron ni acataron las órdenes de la policía víal.

Aparentemente, los policías ministeriales se negaron a mover el automóvil en el que se encontraban y que obstruía una vía de tránsito y por tal motivo la situación se salió de control, ocasionando el enfrentamiento armado.

El fiscal general de Guerrero, Jorge Zuriel de los Santos Barrila, comentó en conferencia de prensa comentó que se están llevando a cabo las diligencias correspondientes, por lo cual hasta el momento no puede hacer alguna declaración al respecto.

“El fallecimiento de dos compañeros de nosotros y un compañero vial es lamentable como cualquier persona y externamos nuestra condolencias como institución. En su momento cuando tengamos la información se dará a conocer de manera oportuna”. finalizó.

Los policías ministeriales fallecidos al interior de un Volkswagen tipo Jetta color blanco fueron identificados como Adrián ’N’, de 27 años, e ilze ‘N’, de 25 años; el agente vial Oscar ‘N’, resultó herido gravemente y minutos más tarde murió cuando era atendido en el hospital.

En otros hechos violentos en Guerrero, un autobús de pasajeros y dos tractores fueron quemados por hombres armados en la carretera federal Zihuatanejo-Acapulco, a la altura del municipio de Petatlán, donde hace ocho días presuntos integrantes de la organización criminal Guardia Guerrerense incendiaron seis autos.

El vocero de la Coordinación Estatal para Reconstrucción y la Paz, Roberto Álvarez Heredia, confirmó que el incendio de los vehículos ocurrió alrededor de las 06:30 horas (12,30 GMT).

También se dio a conocer que la Policía del Estado, Guardia Nacional, Policía Federal y Policía Ministerial reforzaron la seguridad del Municipio de Eduardo Neri, después conocerse supuestas amenazas a la población por redes sociales.

Álvarez Heredia exhortó a la ciudadanía “no difundir y hacer caso omiso de información de fuentes no fidedignas que circulan en redes sociales y a denunciar a la línea de emergencias 911 cualquier situación de riesgo”.

