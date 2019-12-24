Un tifón llega a Filipinas y provoca cancelaciones de viajes en Nochebuena

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Manila.- El tifón Phanfone tocó tierra este martes en Filipinas con vientos de hasta 150 kilómetros por hora, lo que ha provocado cancelaciones en aeropuertos, puertos y estaciones de autobuses que han afectado a miles de viajeros en plena Nochebuena.


La agencia de meteorología Pagasa filipina afirmó en su último boletín que el tifón, de nivel 3 (de un máximo de 5), puede causar fuertes lluvias, inundaciones y corrimientos de tierra en la parte central del archipiélago.

Las islas Dinagat, Siargao, Visayas y Negros son algunas de las zonas que se verán más afectadas por el tifón, que lleva vientos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora y tocó tierra a las 16.45 hora local (07.45 GMT).

“Se recomienda a los residentes en estas zonas que tomen las medidas apropiadas para reducir el potencial impacto de inundaciones y corrimientos de tierra, especialmente en las áreas más vulnerables”, indicó Pagasa en su boletín informativo.

La Navidad es una de las épocas donde más desplazamientos se producen en Filipinas, un archipiélago de más de 7.000 islas cuya población es mayoritariamente católica.

Más de medio centenar de personas han fallecido en 2019 debido a los tifones y tormentas tropicales, a pesar de que esta temporada ha sido menos intensa que en años anteriores.

Filipinas recibe cada año entre 15 y 20 tifones durante la temporada de lluvias, que comienza en torno a los meses de mayo y junio y suele concluir entre noviembre y diciembre.

En noviembre de 2013, el supertifón Haiyan provocó más de 6.300 muertos, un millar de desaparecidos y 14 millones de damnificados con vientos sostenidos de 235 kilómetros por hora que causaron un tsunami que arrasó kilómetros de costa.

