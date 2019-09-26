Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 sacude la costa de Indonesia

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Un terremoto de magnitud 6,5 en la escala abierta de Richter sacudió la costa de Indonesia, informó este miércoles el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, en inglés).

El sismo ocurrió a 18,2 kilómetros de profundidad a las 23.46 GMT (06.46 del jueves en Indonesia) y el epicentro se ubicó en el mar, 10 kilómetros al sur de la localidad costera de Kairatu, en la isla de Ceram, la mayor de la provincia de Molucas.

Unas 55.000 viven en Kairatu, según un censo de 2010.

Al temblor de 6,5 no le han seguido por el momento replicas, según el USGS.

