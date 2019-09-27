Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacude las islas neozelandesas de Kermadec

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sídney (Australia).- Un terremoto de magnitud 6,0 sacudió este viernes las islas Kermadec, un archipiélago neozelandés en el Pacífico, sin que las autoridades informaran de daños o emitieran una alerta de tsunami.

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), que vigila la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo, situó el seísmo a 35 kilómetros de profundidad bajo el lecho marino y a 940 kilómetros al noreste de la población más cercana, Ngunguru, ciudad ubicada al norte de la Isla Norte de Nueva Zelanda.

Las Kermadec, situadas entre la Isla Norte de Nueva Zelanda y Tonga, están deshabitadas, excepto el personal de la base permanentemente instalada en la isla de Raoul, que tiene una estación meteorológica y de radio.

Nueva Zelanda se asienta en la falla entre las placas tectónicas del Pacífico y Oceanía y registra unos 14.000 terremotos cada año, de los que entre 100 y 150 tienen la suficiente potencia como para ser percibidos.

