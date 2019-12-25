Un sistema frontal continuará dejando lluvias en el país

Por EFE miércoles 25 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Un sistema frontal continúa incidiendo sobre el país, manteniendo la humedad e inestabilidad para que se generen nublados sobre las regiones noroeste, nordeste, sureste, suroeste, este, y el Gran Santo Domingo, informó este miércoles la Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (Onamet).

Así, continuarán produciéndose algunas lluvias con tronadas que se extenderán a otras localidades del territorio nacional, precipitaciones que pueden ser de moderadas fuertes, en ocasiones con tormentas eléctricas y aisladas ráfagas de viento en el transcurso de la tarde y la noche.

Para mañana jueves se pronostica una reducción en la frecuencia de las lluvias debido a que el sistema frontal se desplazará rápidamente, dándole paso a la incidencia de un anticiclón

Sin embargo, el arrastre de campos nubosos y los efectos locales, estarán generando algunas lluvias y posibles tronadas en las regiones noreste, sureste la cordillera Central y el Gran Santo Domingo, especialmente en la tarde hasta entrada la noche.

Las temperaturas estarán agradables a frescas especialmente en las zonas montañosas, durante la madrugada y las primeras horas de la mañana. Además el viento se tornará del noreste.

Por otro lado, en costas Atlántica y Caribeña, siguen vigentes las recomendaciones marítimas por olas y vientos anormales.

Anuncios