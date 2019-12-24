Un sismo de magnitud 6,2 sacude varias regiones de Colombia

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Un sismo de magnitud 6,2 en la escala de Richter se sintió este martes en varias regiones de Colombia sin que por el momento se reporten víctimas, según un informe preliminar del Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC).

El organismo señaló que el temblor ocurrió a las 14.03 hora local (19.03 GMT) y el epicentro fue una zona del departamento del Meta, en el centro de Colombia, cercana a los municipios de Lejanías, Mesetas y San Juan de Arama.

El sismo se sintió en varias regiones del centro de Colombia como Bogotá, el Eje Cafetero y el Tolima, así como en el Valle del Cauca (suroeste).

