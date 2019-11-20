Un sismo de magnitud 6 sacude varias zonas de Argentina sin reporte de daños

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- Un sismo de magnitud de 6 en la escala de Richter y con epicentro en la provincia argentina de Mendoza (oeste) sacudió este martes varias regiones del país, aunque de momento no se reportan daños.

Según el Instituto Nacional de Prevención Sísmica (Inpres) de Argentina, el epicentro del sismo se produjo a 14 kilómetros de profundidad en un área cercana a la localidad mendocina de La Paz y muy cerca de la frontera con la provincia de San Luis.

El terremoto de magnitud 6, que se produjo las 20.10 hora local (23.10 GMT), también se sintió en la provincia de San Juan y Córdoba (centro), aunque según el instituto nacional no provocó daños más allá oscilación de objetos colgantes.

En cuanto a La Paz y la ciudad de San Luis, los centros urbanos más próximos al origen del temblor, la intensidad del sismo provocó que los líquidos se moviesen y las puertas oscilasen, pero no se reportaron mayores daños.

Habitantes de las provincias afectadas compartieron en redes sociales imágenes y vídeos mientras se producía el temblor con lámparas y ventiladores balanceándose de un lado a otro.

Anteriormente, se había registrado un sismo de magnitud 2,6 y una profundidad de 109 kilómetros en la provincia de San Juan (limítrofe con Mendoza) a las 19.32 horas (22.32 GMT), y otro en La Rioja (noroeste) a las 17.59 horas (20.59 GMT) con una magnitud de 2,5 y a 20 kilómetros de profundidad.

Esta madrugada, concretamente a las 3.49 horas (6.49 GMT), Mendoza tuvo otro temblor, en esta ocasión de una magnitud de 2,5 en la escala de Richter y a una profundidad de 8 kilómetros.

