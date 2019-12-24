Un sismo de magnitud 5,3 sacude el suroeste de Guatemala sin daños ni heridos

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Guatemala.- Un sismo de magnitud 5,3 en la escala abierta de Richter sacudió este lunes la costa del Océano Pacífico de Guatemala y fue sensible en dos departamentos del país sin causar víctimas ni daños materiales, informó una fuente oficial.

El movimiento telúrico tuvo su epicentro en la costa del departamento de Retalhuleu, específicamente en aguas abiertas 169 kilómetros al suroeste de la ciudad de Guatemala, de acuerdo al Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología (Insivumeh).

El sismo se registró a las 17:09 hora local (23:09 GMT) a una profundidad de 43 kilómetros y fue sensible en los departamentos de Quetzaltenango y Escuintla, detalló la misma fuente.

La Coordinadora Nacional para la Reducción de Desastres (Conred) afirmó a través de sus redes sociales que el sismo tuvo lugar a 30 kilómetros de la playa del municipio de Champerico, perteneciente a Retalhuleu, sin heridos o daños materiales por reportar.

El pasado 19 de diciembre un temblor de magnitud 6 despertó a los guatemaltecos a las 6.35 hora local (12:35 GMT) y tuvo su epicentro también en la costa guatemalteca al Océano Pacífico.

Otro más de magnitud 5,3 en la escala abierta de Richter ocurrió el pasado 13 de noviembre en la misma zona del océano.

La nación centroamericana tiene una alta actividad sísmica por la topografía de su terreno, según los expertos, y cada año contabiliza cientos de temblores. Es por ello que la Conred recomienda tener lista una mochila “de 72 horas” con suministros vitales en caso de emergencia.

Guatemala conforma el Cinturón o Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, que concentra algunas de las zonas de hundimiento de placas tectónicas más importantes del mundo y por tanto provocan una fuerte actividad sísmica.

Otros países como México, Panamá, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Perú, Canadá y Estados Unidos también conforman el Cinturón.

