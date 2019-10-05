Un sismo de magnitud 5,0 se registra en el estado mexicano de Guerrero

Por EFE sábado 5 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Un sismo de magnitud 5,0 se percibió este sábado poco antes del mediodía al suroeste del estado mexicano de Guerrero, informó el Servicio Sismológico Nacional de México (SSN).

La institución apuntó en un mensaje de Twitter que el epicentro del movimiento sísmico se registró 28 kilómetros al suroeste de la comunidad de San Marcos, Guerrero, que se ubica unos 70 kilómetros de distancia de Acapulco, y a una profundidad de 13 kilómetros.

Debido a la cercanía, el sismo se percibió en el balneario de Acapulco, sitio que durante los fines de semana registra alta afluencia de turistas sobre todo de la Ciudad de México, está 400 kilómetros de distancia, y de estados cercanos como Puebla y Morelos.

El movimiento provocó la repentina salida de los hoteles de los vacacionistas aunque las autoridades no registraron reportes de daños.

En tanto, autoridades de la secretaría de Protección Civil de Guerrero señalaron que fue percibido de “moderado a fuerte” en algunas zonas del estado.

En la capital mexicana, la Secretaría de Seguridad de la Ciudad de México indicó que debido a la magnitud del movimiento no se activó la alerta sismíca debido a que la activación de energía en los primeros segundos del sismo no supero los niveles preestablecidos, aunque en algunos sectores de la metrópoli si fue percibido.

Tras el terremoto del 19 de septiembre de 1985, en 1989 se inició el desarrollo del Sistema de Alerta Sísmica de la Ciudad de México, que originalmente comenzó con 12 estaciones sismo sensoras cubriendo de forma parcial un segmento de la costa de Guerrero.

Ese segmento en el fondo oceánico de la entidad es la brecha sísmica de Guerrero, una franja 175,5 kilómetros entre el Puerto de Acapulco y el municipio de Papanoa.

Un sismo registrado en las costa de Guerrero ha proporcionado avisos de alerta a la Ciudad de México con un tiempo de oportunidad de aproximadamente 100 segundos.

Además se cuenta con otra serie de sensores para movimientos que se registren en el estado de Oaxaca.

