Un padre y dos hijos de nacionalidad británica mueren ahogados en España

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Málaga.- Un hombre de nacionalidad británica y dos de sus hijos menores de edad han fallecido hoy ahogados en la piscina de una urbanización de Mijas (Málaga) en un extraño suceso que está investigando la Guardia Civil, han informado a Efe fuentes del servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Los fallecidos son un hombre de 53 años, su hijo de 16 y su hija de 9, que pasaban una semana de vacaciones en España junto a la madre de la familia y otro hijo, que estaban en la vivienda cuando ocurrieron los hechos.

El suceso ocurrió sobre la 13.30 horas de hoy cuando, según testigos presenciales, la niña de nueve años tenía problemas para salir de la piscina y su padre entró para socorrerla. Pero él tampoco pudo abandonarla, por lo que el hijo de 16 años acudió a auxiliarlos y también resultó ahogado.

Fuentes de Emergencias han informado de que los cuerpos fueron sacados por un empleado de la urbanización, quien también tuvo problemas para salir del agua.

El Servicio de Emergencias 112, alertado por los vecinos, dio aviso a la Guardia Civil, a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) y a Policía Local de Mijas, que no pudieron hacer nada para salvar la vida de los tres accidentados.

La Guardia Civil de Mijas se ha hecho cargo de la investigación para aclarar las causas de estas muertes, aunque las mismas fuentes han indicado que no podrá saberse nada definitivo hasta que no se practiquen las autopsias y se analice el funcionamiento de la piscina.

Al lugar de los hechos se ha trasladado también personal del GIPED del Colegio Oficial de Psicología para atender a la madre de la familia y a uno de los hijos, que estaban en la casa. La familia tenía previsto permanecer de vacaciones en esta vivienda del 21 al 28 del presente mes.

