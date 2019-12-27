Un niño muere apuñalado en Bolivia al evitar que su hermana fuera violada

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LA PAZ.- Un niño de 11 años murió apuñalado tras defender a una hermana de 13 para evitar que fuera violada por un hombre, que fue detenido, en la ciudad boliviana de Riberalta, informé este jueves una fuente policial.

El menor recibió ocho puñaladas que le ocasionaron la muerte, relató a los medios el director nacional de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen de la Policía Boliviana, Iván Rojas.

“Él sale en defensa de su hermana y recibe heridas que posteriormente causan el deceso”, declaró el mando policial sobre este suceso que ocurrió en la víspera en esta ciudad de la Amazonía boliviana.

La hermana recibió cinco puñaladas, “a consecuencia de evitar la violación”, manifestó el coronel Iván Rojas.

La menor fue hospitalizada con graves lesiones por el apuñalamiento.

Un hombre de 28 años fue detenido y está siendo investigado como supuesto autor de la muerte del niño y de las lesiones a su hermana, apuntó el jefe policial.

El detenido, al parecer familiar de las víctimas, podría enfrentarse a cargos por parte del Ministerio Público como intento de violación e infanticidio, que en Bolivia está castigado con la pena máxima en el país, de treinta años de prisión.

En lo que va de año se produjeron al menos 43 infanticidios en Bolivia, varios de ellos por parte de progenitores de los menores asesinados, según datos de la Fiscalía General del Estado.

Uno de los casos más dramáticos ocurrió el pasado septiembre, cuando un hombre apuñaló mortalmente a sus cuatro hijos tras intentar envenenarlos y posteriormente trató de suicidarse.

Luego de matar a los niños, el hombre juntó los cuerpos, los tapó como si estuvieran durmiendo encima de dos camas de su casa y grabó un video relatando cómo los mató, tras lo que ingirió tachuelas con detergente y después se lanzó de un puente, para intentar sin éxito quitarse la vida, antes de ser detenido.

