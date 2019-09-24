Un muerto y siete heridos tras caer un andamio en aeropuerto de Buenos Aires

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- Una obrero murió y siete resultaron heridos este martes tras caer un andamio en unas obras del aeropuerto internacional de Buenos Aires, informaron a Efe fuentes oficiales.

Se trata de una pasarela de la empresa de estructuras tubulares TANE, ubicada en las obras de una nueva terminal de partidas, que cedió en la tarde de hoy “por motivos aún desconocidos”.

Tampoco se tiene conocimiento de las identidades de los obreros lesionados y del fallecido.

Según dijeron fuentes de Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, empresa que gestiona los aeródromos del país, tres de los heridos están siendo tratados en sanidad del aeropuerto y cuatro fueron trasladados al hospital de la localidad bonaerense de Ezeiza, donde se halla la principal terminal de la capital argentina y a donde llegan y parten la mayoría de los vuelos internacionales.

En declaraciones al canal TN, un testigo, declaró que “se desenganchó el andamio y se empezó a derrumbar todo”.

“Pensábamos que caía un avión de todo el lío de fierros que había con el derrumbe de la estructura”, añadió.

Otra persona que estaba en el lugar dijo que “fue una mala maniobra de la tijera (parte de la instalación del andamio) y ocurrió el accidente”.

Las fuentes dijeron que la inauguración de la nueva terminal está prevista para el próximo lunes.

