Un muerto en un incendio en un hospital de Río, que fue evacuado de urgencia

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- Una persona murió en un incendio desatado este jueves en el interior de un hospital privado de Río de Janeiro, que obligó a evacuar de urgencia a los pacientes ingresados, según confirmó el Cuerpo de Bomberos.

El fuego, que ya está controlado, se inició a partir de “un cortocircuito en el generador de energía” de uno de los edificios del Hospital Badim, situado en el barrio de Maracaná, en la zona norte de la ciudad, según informó el centro médico.

“Toda la dirección del Hospital Badim está empeñada en prestar los debidos auxilios necesarios a los pacientes, que están siendo transferidos” para otras clínicas de la capital fluminense, señaló el hospital en un comunicado.

Las llamas provocaron una gran columna de humo que se extendió rápidamente por el inmueble, lo que obligó a evacuar a todas las personas que se encontraban en su interior.

Según las imágenes divulgadas en GloboNews, los enfermos ingresados, varios de ellos de avanzada edad, fueron retirados en sus camas del hospital y esperaron un tiempo en la calle, mientras iban llegando las ambulancias para su transferencia.

A las puertas de la clínica, se vieron escenas de desesperación y los médicos y enfermeros montaron una especie de hospital de campaña, al aire libre, para seguir atendiendo a los pacientes.

Los bomberos, que tardaron unas dos horas en controlar el incendio, ayudaron en las labores de rescate para sacar a algunos de los enfermos que aún estaban en el interior de la clínica.

El Hospital Badim consta de dos edificios. El incendio se desató, según las informaciones preliminares, en el más antiguo.

Según los habitantes del barrio, citados por el portal G1, pacientes y funcionarios empezaron a salir del hospital sobre las 18.30 hora local (21.30 GMT) por la enorme cantidad de humo generado a partir del incendio.

La Secretaría de Salud del estado de Río de Janeiro informó que mandó 15 ambulancias de hospitales y ambulatorios de la red pública para auxiliar a los afectados.

