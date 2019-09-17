Un juez de Brasil rechaza denuncia contra Lula y su hermano por corrupción

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expresidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- Un juez de Brasil rechazó este lunes la denuncia presentada por la Fiscalía contra el expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, preso por corrupción, y su hermano José Ferreira da Silva, conocido como Frei Chico, en un caso por el supuesto pago de sobornos por parte de la constructora Odebrecht.

La decisión fue tomada por el magistrado de primera instancia de Sao Paulo Ali Mazloum, quien no vio “causa justa para la apertura de la acción criminal” contra los acusados.

“La denuncia es inepta”, sentencia el juez en su auto.

La Fiscalía de Sao Paulo presentó una querella el lunes de la semana pasada en la que, además de Lula y su hermano, también presentó cargos contra el patriarca de Odebrecht, Emilio Odebrecht, y su hijo Marcelo Odebrecht, este último condenado ya por otros asuntos de corrupción.

La denuncia sostiene que Frei Chico, sindicalista con carrera en el sector petrolero, recibió entre 2003 y 2015 un total de 1,13 millones de reales (275.000 dólares) en pagos mensuales que oscilaban entre los 700 y los 1.200 dólares al cambio actual.

Esos pagos formaban parte de un “paquete” de “ventajas indebidas” ofrecidas a Lula, que gobernó Brasil entre 2003 y 2010, a cambio de favorecer al grupo Odebrecht en la obtención de contratos públicos, de acuerdo con la Fiscalía.

“No se necesitaría un agudo sentido de la justicia, solo un poco de sentido común, para darse cuenta de que la acusación se basa en interpretaciones y un revoltijo de suposiciones”, apunta el juez Mazloum, quien dictó, en caso de que nadie recurra su decisión de rechazar la denuncia, archivar los autos.

Lula cumple actualmente una pena de 8 años y 10 meses de prisión, ratificada en tres instancias diferentes, por los delitos de corrupción pasiva y blanqueo de capitales, tras haber sido hallado culpable de recibir un apartamento en el balneario paulista de Guarujá a cambio de favores políticos a la constructora OAS.

Sobre Lula ya pesa otra condena a otros 12 años y 11 meses de cárcel en un caso muy similar, pero dictada hasta ahora en primera instancia y aún no confirmada en la segunda, y tiene otros procesos abiertos en la Justicia por igualmente asuntos de corrupción.

El expresidente siempre ha declarado su inocencia y que es víctima de una “persecución judicial” que busca evitar su regreso al poder.

